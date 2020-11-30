Donna J. Siebert, 82, of Shinglehouse, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. In keeping with Donna's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on a date and place to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Donna entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home Facebook page.