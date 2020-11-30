1/
DONNA J. SIEBERT
Donna J. Siebert, 82, of Shinglehouse, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. In keeping with Donna's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A memorial service will be held on a date and place to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Heart Association, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Donna entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
