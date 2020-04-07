|
|
Donna L. Martin, 73, of Galeton, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre.
Born on Dec. 11, 1946 in Coudersport, she was a daughter of the late Donald and Marjorie (Mewherter) Hinkley.
She was a 1964 graduate of Galeton High School.
On Oct. 9, 1966, she married Robert Martin, who survives. Donna and Bob co-owned and operated Martin's General Store in Galeton for many years. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton, was a member and a past Worthy Matron of the Order of the Eastern Star, was a member of the Galeton Women of the Moose, was a member of the Galeton Library Board for over 50 years and was a past president, and she was the first female employee of the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Bob, are a son, Justin (Jalaine) Martin of Manassas, Va., and a brother, Howard (Linda) Hinkley of Kittanning.
In addition to her parents, Donna was predeceased by a son, Timothy Martin and a sister, Wanda Zeigler.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Galeton Moose or to the First Presbyterian Church in Galeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 7 to Apr. 16, 2020