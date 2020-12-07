1/1
DONNA L. (DEVLIN) WEST
1931 - 2020
Donna L. West, 89, of Galeton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020 at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren, Ohio. Born April 21, 1931 in Galeton, she was a daughter of the late Daniel Devlin and Maxine (Williams) Caracciolo.
Donna was a 1950 graduate of the Warren Harding High School. On June 23, 1953 in Warren, she married Harley West, Sr., who preceded her in death in 2006.
She owned and operated her own restaurant and then worked at Galeton Production and Smith of Galeton Gloves. She was a member of the St. Bibiana Catholic Church, Women of the Moose in Galeton and the Galeton V.F.W. Auxiliary. Donna enjoyed playing cards and Bingo, crocheting, and was an avid Cleveland Indians fan.
Surviving are two sons, Harley (Debbie) West, Jr., Champion, Ohio and James West, Galeton; a daughter, Rose (John Shuff) Humenik, Dunnellon, Fla.; eight grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was predeceased by her stepfather, Paul Caracciolo; a daughter, Cindy West Connelly; a daughter-in-law, Penny West; three brothers, Tom, Ted and Jim; and a stepsister, Paula.
A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 12 p.m. at the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Galeton.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 7 to Dec. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
