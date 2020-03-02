Home

Donna Mahon


1937 - 2020
Donna Mahon Obituary
Donna C. Mahon, 82, of Coudersport, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at UPMC – Cole Skilled Nursing and Long Term Care, Coudersport.
Donna was born on Nov. 5, 1937 in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Emory E. and Lillian E. (Blow) Pepper. She married Russell L. Mahon on Jan. 8, 1956 at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Coudersport. They celebrated 60 years of marriage until his passing on Aug. 6, 2016.
Donna worked for 30 plus years at the Potter Leader-Enterprise in various positions, mostly in the type setting department. She enjoyed taking care of her home and family. She enjoyed crocheting and knitting and over the years had made many sweaters. She also enjoyed music, baking, canning, reading, crossword puzzles and keeping the family tree. Along with her husband, Russell, they continued the family tradition of Sunday family dinners. Earlier in life she enjoyed camping with her husband.
Donna is survived by two sons, David A. (Dawn) Mahon of Coudersport and Russell T. "Tim" Mahon of Erie; two daughters, Russina Lynn (Gary) Francis of Coudersport and Valerie Mahon-Mosch of Palm Coast, Fla.; a sister Jean Crosby of Sylvania, Ohio; grandchildren; Amber (Michael Lowery) Kline, Tyler Mosch, Angie (Charlie Walkowiak) Francis, Brenna (Phil) Ricci, Lindsey Francis and Colin Mahon and a great grandson, Corey Lowery.
In addition to her parents and husband, Donna was preceded in death by a grandson, Austin Mahon, brothers; Alfred, Milford, Francis, Leon, Emory Jr., Robert and Monte Pepper, and a sister, Carolyn Owens.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Donna's life on Thursday March 5, from 1–2 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East Street Coudersport, with a funeral service to follow with the Rev. John Kallerson officiating. A burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery.
The family suggests memorial contributions in Donna's name be made to the Alzehimers Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 3 Borie St., Coudersport, PA 16915.
To share your fondest memories of Donna or to sign her guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Mar. 2 to Mar. 9, 2020
