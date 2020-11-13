1/
DORIS M. HAWKES
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris M. Hawkes, 89, of Inverness, passed away in her home on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, after a long illness. Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 16, at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Citrus County, 3350 West Audubon Park Path, Lecanto, FL 34461. Doris entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, Pa. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
16
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved