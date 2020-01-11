Home

Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church
Gaines, PA
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church
Gaines, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church
Gaines, PA
DOROTHY D. "DOTTIE" QUIMBY


1939 - 2020
DOROTHY D. "DOTTIE" QUIMBY Obituary
Dorothy D. "Dottie" Quimby, 80, of Gaines, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Friends may call Sunday, Jan. 12, from 3–5 and 7–9 p.m. at Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Gaines, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Homer Cemetery, Coudersport. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Jan. 11 to Jan. 17, 2020
