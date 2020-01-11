|
Dorothy D. "Dottie" Quimby, 80, of Gaines, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.
Friends may call Sunday, Jan. 12, from 3–5 and 7–9 p.m. at Pine Creek Valley United Methodist Church, Gaines, where Funeral Services will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Homer Cemetery, Coudersport. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
