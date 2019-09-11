|
Dorothy M. Weder, 107, of Coopersburg, Bucks County, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at Valley Manor Health & Rehab Center, Coopersburg.
Dorothy was born on June 14, 1912 in New Hampshire, the daughter of the late William F. and Edna (Nightlinger) Holland. She married William Weder who preceded her in death in 1954.
At Dorothy's wishes there will be no visitation. A private burial will take place in Lyman Cemetery, Roulette.
Arrangements being handled by the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 11 to Sept. 18, 2019