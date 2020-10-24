Dorwin D. Knapp, 89, of Route 155, Port Allegany, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Friends will be received from 1 - 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in Grace Chapel Fellowship, Farmers Valley, where a private funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Stauffer, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the Knapp Family Cemetery, Port Allegany. The Port Allegany Honor Guard will conduct a military service immediately following the funeral service at the church.
Due to the pandemic conditions, friends and family are to recognize social distancing and wear a mask. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com