1/
DORWIN D. KNAPP
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share DORWIN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorwin D. Knapp, 89, of Route 155, Port Allegany, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, in his home, surrounded by his family.
Friends will be received from 1 - 4 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, in Grace Chapel Fellowship, Farmers Valley, where a private funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Jerry Stauffer, pastor, officiating.
Burial will be in the Knapp Family Cemetery, Port Allegany. The Port Allegany Honor Guard will conduct a military service immediately following the funeral service at the church.
Due to the pandemic conditions, friends and family are to recognize social distancing and wear a mask. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 24 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Grace Chapel Fellowship
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Grace Chapel Fellowship
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Switzer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved