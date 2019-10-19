|
|
|
Douglas H. "Doug" House, 75, a lifelong resident of Austin and Coudersport, passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, after a lengthy illness. There will be no public visitation or funeral services. Burial will be in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959; the LEEK Hunting and Mountain Preserve, 497 PA 244, Oswayo, PA 16915; or to a charity of donor's choice. Doug's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Doug, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 19 to Oct. 26, 2019