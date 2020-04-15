Home

EARL D. SHORT


1934 - 2020
EARL D. SHORT Obituary
Earl D. Short, 85, of Gaines, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020 at Broad Acres, Wellsboro.
Born Aug. 14, 1934, in Stoney Fork, he was a son of the late Charles and Lena (Kelsey) Short.
On June 1, 1968, he married the former Mabel Foster, who survives.
Earl worked as a coal miner and a security guard and worked for PennDOT and Niles Sawmill in Wellsboro.
He enjoyed fishing, gardening and hunting.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Mabel Short, are five brothers, Charles (Kathy) Short, Albert (Christine) Short, Daniel (Lolly) Short, Brian Short and Phillip Short; four sisters, Lula Ball, Katie (Richard) Smith, Martha (Michael Butler) and Ruth Short; a brother-in-law, Junior (Nancy) Foster and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Earl was predeceased by a brother, Donald Short and two sisters, Emma Jean and Geraldine Short.
A private graveside service with be held at West Hill Cemetery, Galeton.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 15 to Apr. 23, 2020
