Earl F. Doucette, 64, of Church Street, Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in his home. Friends will be received from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in the Chestnut Street Baptist Church, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas J. Cameron, pastor, officiating. The Port Allegany Honor Guard will conduct a military service immediately following the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

