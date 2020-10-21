1/
EARL F. DOUCETTE
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Earl F. Doucette, 64, of Church Street, Port Allegany, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 in his home. Friends will be received from 5-6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in the Chestnut Street Baptist Church, where a Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Douglas J. Cameron, pastor, officiating. The Port Allegany Honor Guard will conduct a military service immediately following the service at the church. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 21 to Oct. 28, 2020.
