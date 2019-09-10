|
Earnest H. Briggs, Sr., 85, of Lincolnton, N.C., died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 12– 2 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 2 p.m. The Rev. Timothy H. Miller will officiate. Burial will be in Ulysses Cemetery. Military Rites will be accorded by members of the Potter County Honor Guard.
Memorials may be made to Ulysses Cemetery, c/o Liz Cowburn, P.O. Box 153, Ulysses, PA 16948. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019