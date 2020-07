Edgar B. "Ed" Ransom, 91, of Genesee, died Thursday, July 2, 2020. Friends may call Wednesday, July 8, from 2–4 and 7–9 p.m. at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses, with a Firemen's memorial service at 8:15 p.m. Funeral services will be held 11a.m. Thursday, July 9, in the funeral home. Burial, with military rites, will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery, Whitesville, N.Y. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.