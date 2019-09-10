Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Evangelical Covenant Church
Port Allegany, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDITH RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDITH I. "Edie" RUSSELL

Send Flowers
EDITH I. "Edie" RUSSELL Obituary
Edith I. "Edie" Russell, 75, of Bordell Road., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor, officiating. Memorials can be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of EDITH's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.