Edith I. "Edie" Russell, 75, of Bordell Road., passed away Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in the comfort of her home. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. in the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany, with the Rev. J.T. Madison, pastor, officiating. Memorials can be made to the Evangelical Covenant Church, Port Allegany. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sept. 10 to Sept. 17, 2019