He was the son of the late Stephen G. Moore and Anna Virginia (Yocum) Moore. Born in Pottstown, he grew up in Nieffer, attended Schwenksville and Collegeville schools.

He served his country in the Navy from 1944 to 1946, and Army from 1947 to 1950.

He drove stock cars locally in his younger days. He worked for Cann and Saul Steel Company and drove truck for Swan Oil. He also operated Limerick Texaco Station.

Edward and Kathryn were successful business owners of the Limerick Diner starting in 1956, moving across the street in 1970 to the new Moore's Colonial Limerick Diner. They were in the restaurant business for fifty one years. In 1985 they built Hide and Seek Self-Storage, which they presently own.

Edward lived in Limerick, Schwenksville, Chester County and his most beloved Potter County. He spent as much time as he could there, enjoying and working the land, hunting, four wheeling, snowmobiling, and spending time with family and friends. He moved there full time in 1999. He went to the Gold Church every weekday morning for coffee and fellowship with his friends.

Naples, Florida was his favorite vacation spot. His favorite pastimes were Indy Car, NASCAR and the Philadelphia Phillies.

Edward is survived by his daughter, Debra Kay (Moore) Herr of Schwenksville from his marriage to Kathryn Long Moore, his son in law Albert Herr; Grandsons, Justin App husband of Alex, Gilbertsville, Joshua App, Schwenksville, Jordan Herr husband of Christy, Schwenksville, granddaughter, Jennifer Ohlarik, Colorado; Great-Grandchildren, Brooke App, Lindsey App, Isabella Samsel, Brody and Sydney Herr. He is also survived by his sisters, Sara Ann Reeser, Reading, Ruth Margaret Gordon, Reading. He was predeceased by a sister, Virginia Lee Moore. He is also survived by his companion of forty seven years Joyce McConnell, Douglassville, and her children, Scott McConnell husband of Julie, Pottstown, Doug McConnell husband of Jennifer, Boyertown, Cheri Mondoe wife of Eric, Douglassville; her grandchildren Jamiee Franks wife of Charlie, Ashley McConnell, Tyler and Kyle Mondac, Great Grandchildren, Greyson and Peyton Franks, and predeceased by Desiree and Joseph Brango.

A memorial service will be held 11:00 A.M. on Saturday May 4, 2019 at The Gold Church, Ulysses, PA . Officiating will be Pastor Frank Mickel. Burial will be private in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Pottstown.

A memorial donation in Edward's memory can be made to The Gold Church, 2402 SR RT. 49W, Ulysses, PA 16948 or The Genesee Fire Company, 405 Main Street, Genesee, PA 16923.

Arrangements are by the Schumacher & Benner Funeral Home & Crematory, at 359 King St. in Pottstown, PA.

