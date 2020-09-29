1/
EDWARD T. CLARK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EDWARD's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward T. Clark, 84, of Keating Summit, passed away peacefully in his family home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the company of his loving wife, Eleanor Clark. As per Edward's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice. Edward's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Edward, please visit or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Sep. 29 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved