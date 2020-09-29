Edward T. Clark, 84, of Keating Summit, passed away peacefully in his family home on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in the company of his loving wife, Eleanor Clark. As per Edward's request, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
. Edward's family has entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Edward, please visit or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.