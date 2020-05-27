Or Copy this URL to Share

Edwin Gerald Sherman, 80, of Whitesville, N.Y., died Thursday, May 21, 2020. The immediate family will hold a private viewing and funeral at Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Naysim Simon will officiate. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Scio. A live webcast for the public will be available 1 p.m. Thursday, May 28, on www.olneyfoust.com at the bottom of Larry's obituary page. Memorials may be made to SPCA serving Allegany County, P.O. Box 381, Wellsville, NY 14895. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com

