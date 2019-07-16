Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
(814) 274-8888
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home Ltd.
210 North East Street
Coudersport, PA 16915
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for EDWIN COREY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EDWIN I. COREY


1923 - 2019
Send Flowers
EDWIN I. COREY Obituary
Edwin I. Corey, 95, of Sweden Valley, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Family and friends are welcome to a visitation, Thursday, July 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport. Burial will be private in Sweden Hill Cemetery. The family suggests contributions in Ed's name to be made to the Edwin Corey Memorial Baseball Fund, C/O Citizen & Northern Bank, P.O. Box 229 Coudersport, PA 16915 or to a donation of the donor's choice. To share your memories of Ed or sign his guestbook, visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 16 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.