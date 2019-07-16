|
Edwin I. Corey, 95, of Sweden Valley, passed away Friday, July 12, 2019, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville. Family and friends are welcome to a visitation, Thursday, July 18, from 5-7 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East Street, Coudersport. Burial will be private in Sweden Hill Cemetery. The family suggests contributions in Ed's name to be made to the Edwin Corey Memorial Baseball Fund, C/O Citizen & Northern Bank, P.O. Box 229 Coudersport, PA 16915 or to a donation of the donor's choice. To share your memories of Ed or sign his guestbook, visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from July 16 to July 23, 2019