Elery H. Walizer, 90, of Ulysses, died Sunday, April 14, 2019.
Friends may call at the Ulysses United Methodist Church on Saturday, April 20, from 1–3 p.m., with Funeral Services following at 3 p.m. The Rev. Thomas Shatto will officiate. Burial will be in Wood Family Cemetery, Grampian, PA. Memorials may be made to Ulysses Library, P.O. Box 316, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2019