Eliza J. Bundy, 85, of Austin, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. A celebration of Eliza's life will be held on a date, time and place to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Eliza's name may be made to the Austin Free Methodist Church, Costello Avenue, Austin, PA 16720. Arrangements are entrusted to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.