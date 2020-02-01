Home

Elizabeth M. "Betty" Corah


1928 - 2020
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Corah Obituary
Elizabeth M. "Betty" Corah, 91, of E. Vine St., passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in her home.
Born on May 13, 1928, in Port Allegany, she was a daughter of Edward and Mary McGill McElwee. On March 27, 1947 in Lewistown, MD, she married Robert E. Corah, who died March 1, 2006. They were married for 58 years.
Betty was a lifetime resident of the area and a graduate of Port Allegany High School, class of 1946. She was employed with the former Cameo Doll Factory, Port Allegany, and later with Bell Telephone Co., as a telephone operator, working in the Port Allegany, Cuba and Olean offices before her retirement.
She was a member of St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, Port Allegany, Pioneers with Bell Telephone Co., and American Association of Retired Persons. She enjoyed puzzles, needlepoint, crocheting, embroidery and collecting porcelain dolls, but most of all, spending time with her family.
Surviving are two sons, Robert E. (Sue) Corah and Terry L. (Shelly) Corah both of Port Allegany; two daughters, Dorothy M. "Dottie" Abbott and Nancy A. (Kirk) Nichols both of Port Allegany; 10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, four great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Robert, a daughter, Linda L. Corah, two brothers, Edward "Jim" and Paul F. McElwee, two sisters, Mary Ann Losey and Donna Bosworth.
Friends were received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in St. Gabriel's Catholic Church, with the Rev. James Campbell as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Port Allegany.
A scriptural wake was held on Monday in the funeral home.
Memorials can be made to the St. Gabriel's Church Memorial Fund.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020
