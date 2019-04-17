Ella Mae "June" Price, 86, of Keating Summit, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in her home, with her family by her side.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18, with the Rev. Steven Small, pastor of the Keating Summit Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany.
Memorials can be made to the Keating Summit Methodist Church.
