Ella S. Dingman, 91, of Coudersport, passed away in long-term care at UPMC Cole Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020. She was born Nov. 16, 1928 to Wellington and Ina (Houseman) Stisser in Lyndonville, N.Y. In keeping with Ella's wishes there will be no public services. The Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 N. East St., Coudersport, is handling her arrangements. To share a memory or condolence with her family visit www.fickinger.com.