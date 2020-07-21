1/
ELLEN M. "GRANNE" REESHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ELLEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen M. "Granne" Reesher enjoyed over 80 years of remarkable health before the Lord ushered her into His presence on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of life service at Ellen's home at 9450 Route 417 W. in Ceres, N.Y. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ellen's name may be made to Heritage Aflame Ministries, 198 Salt Rising Road, Bolivar, N.Y. 14715. Ellen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Ellen, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhom.com or their Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Service
02:00 PM
at Ellen's home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved