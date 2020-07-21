Ellen M. "Granne" Reesher enjoyed over 80 years of remarkable health before the Lord ushered her into His presence on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. The family will hold a celebration of life service at Ellen's home at 9450 Route 417 W. in Ceres, N.Y. on Sunday, Aug. 2, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Ellen's name may be made to Heritage Aflame Ministries, 198 Salt Rising Road, Bolivar, N.Y. 14715. Ellen's family has entrusted her care and cremation arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Ellen, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhom.com
