Ellie S. Major, of North Main Street, Port Allegany, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in UPMC McGee-Women's Hospital, Pittsburgh, shortly after birth. She was the daughter of Dylan M. and Ashley N. Ramadhan Major. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Grimes Cemetery, Port Allegany. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany.

