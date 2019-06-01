Eloise Ellen Glover Vroman, 83, of Culpeper, Va., formerly of Austin, passed away peacefully May 29, 2019, at University of Virginia-Culpeper Medical Center.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, June 8, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of Clore-English Funeral Home, 11190 James Monroe Highway, Culpeper, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016.
The Vroman family has entrusted these arrangement to Clore-English Funeral Home. Fond memories and condolences may be offered by visiting clore-english.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 1 to June 7, 2019