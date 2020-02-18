|
Emogene L. Houghtaling, 91, of Coudersport, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Emogene was born on Aug. 29, 1928 in Coudersport, the daughter of the late Theodore L. and Neva (Brady) Brewer. She married John W. Houghtaling on Sept. 27, 1947 in Olean, N.Y. and they celebrated 50 years of marriage until his passing on Dec. 8, 1997.
Emogene was a wonderful homemaker and worked as a waitress at the former Fischer's Restaurant and Potato City and the Hotel Crittenden, Coudersport. She was a member of the Christ Episcopal Church, Coudersport. She enjoyed her time with her family, baking, reading, word puzzles and playing cards.
Emogene is survived by two sons, Dave Houghtaling and Timothy (Midge) Houghtaling all of Coudersport; three daughters, Evec (Joel) Ivory of Sebastian, Fla.; Sheila (Robert) Luke of Palm Bay, Fla.; and Brenda (Gene) Baller of Nanticoke; a daughter-in-law, Kathie Houghtaling of Roulette; 12 grandchildren, 6 step grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, a great great grandchild, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Emogene was preceded in death by a son, Michael Houghtaling, four brothers and six sisters.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Emogene's life on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 from 5–7 p.m. at the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home 210 North East Street Coudersport, with a funeral service to follow with the Rev. John Kallerson officiating. A private burial will be in Eulalia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions in Emogene's name be made to a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 18 to Feb. 25, 2020