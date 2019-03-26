Ernest E. "Ernie," "Tommy," Thompson, 68, of Glengreen Drive, Lancaster, PA, passed away at Hospice and Community Care, in Mt. Joy, on March 17, 2019, after a brief illness.
Born in Roulette, he was the loving husband of Julie (Knouse) Thompson. They were married on Nov. 19, 2011. He was the son of the late Earl K. and Virginia Bryington Thompson.
Ernie graduated from Port Alleghany High School in 1968. Throughout his IT career, he attended various computer and networking classes. Ernie retired from Lancaster General Hospital as manager of network services and support. He loved tinkering around the house, fixing things, fishing, hunting, traveling with Julie, and was a former volunteer for the Hempfield Fire Company.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Denise Thompson Russel, wife of Brian Russel, Port Alleghany, PA, Justin Thompson, Maui, Hawaii, step children, Tyler B. Reese and Megan E. Reese, both of Lancaster, PA; three sisters, Joyce Ann, wife of Robert Robertson, California, Joanne (Jody), wife of William Jaros, Port Alleghany, PA, and Catherine, wife of Merv Bowers, Coudersport, PA; four grandchildren, Donald Joseph Michelitsch, Blake Thompson, Freddy Thompson, and Ozzy Thompson. He was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Thompson Backus.
Ernie requested there be no public service. He did request contributions may be sent to the Roulette Volunteer Fire Company, River Street, Roulette, PA 16746 in memory of his father, or to the Hempfield Fire Company, 19 W. Main Street, Landisville, PA 17538. Please visit Ernie's Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com.
