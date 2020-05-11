Ernest O. "Bowsie" Mosch Jr. 72, of Coudersport, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Bowsie was born on July 4, 1947, in Coudersport, the son of the late Ernest O. and Florence (Moran) Mosch.
Bowsie was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Korea during the Vietnam War era. He graduated from Coudersport High School, Class of 1965, and also attended the University of Pittsburgh and Mansfield University. Bowsie owned and operated the Ice Mine in Coudersport for 30 years until 2013.
He also was a history teacher at Northern Potter High School and a substitute teacher at several area schools; a mail carrier in Galeton and Coudersport; a state-certified sewage enforcement officer for several Potter County municipalities; an advertising sales representative for Radio Station WFRM, and an independent photojournalist.
During his years of residency in Couderport and Germania, Bowsie enjoyed local and regional history and was active with the Potter County Historical Society and the E.O. Austin Home Historical Society. Bowsie also enjoyed aviation and railroad history, photography, writing, photographs, and collecting camera equipment.
Surviving are a sister, Janice Lee Mosch of West Virginia, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Bowsie was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Dynda, a brother, Tommy Mosch and a nephew, Jeffrey Dynda.
A celebration of Bowsie's life will be held at a later date.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Potter County Historical Society, 308 N Main St, Coudersport PA 16915.
The family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 North East St., Coudersport PA 16915 with his arrangements.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from May 11 to May 21, 2020.