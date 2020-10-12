Ernest R. "Ernie" Boucher, 79, of Coudersport, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at UPMC Cole, Coudersport, following a brief illness. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Sweden Hill Cemetery. Services will be held privately. Memorials can be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Coudersport American Legion Post 192, 2 Buffalo Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Ernie's family has entrusted his arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For information, to express condolences or share a memory of Ernie, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.