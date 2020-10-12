1/
ERNEST R. "ERNIE" BOUCHER
1941 - 2020
Ernest R. "Ernie" Boucher, 79, of Coudersport, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at UPMC Cole, Coudersport, following a brief illness. Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Sweden Hill Cemetery. Services will be held privately. Memorials can be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue, 19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16915 or to the Coudersport American Legion Post 192, 2 Buffalo Street, Coudersport, PA 16915. Ernie's family has entrusted his arrangements to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For information, to express condolences or share a memory of Ernie, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
