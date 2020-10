Esther D. Johns, 79, of Coudersport, formerly of Ulysses and North Fork, died Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24,at Zion Christian Assembly, Ulysses. Burial will be in Parker Hill Cemetery, Sunderlinville. Memorials may be made to Teacher's Pet Rescue,19 Blackberry Lane, Coudersport, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.