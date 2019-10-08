|
Esther Yvonne Keir Kuhn, 91, of Statesville, a former longtime resident of Sharon Center, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Esther's life will be held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, on a date and time to be announced.
Esther's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019