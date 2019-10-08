Home

POWERED BY

Services
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTHER KUHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTHER YVONNE (KEIR) KUHN

Send Flowers
ESTHER YVONNE (KEIR) KUHN Obituary
Esther Yvonne Keir Kuhn, 91, of Statesville, a former longtime resident of Sharon Center, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019.
There will be no public visitation. A celebration of Esther's life will be held at the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse, on a date and time to be announced.
Esther's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.
For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Esther, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or visit the funeral home Facebook page, Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 8 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ESTHER's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.