Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
(814) 435-6500
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
View Map
Memorial service
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Hess Funeral Home
14 West St
Galeton, PA 16922
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Yochum Hill Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for ETHEL BEACKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ETHEL C. (DAVIS) BEACKER


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ETHEL C. (DAVIS) BEACKER Obituary
Ethel C. Beacker, 89, of Gaines, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at Soldiers & Sailors Hospital, Wellsboro.
Born on May 10, 1930 in Wellsville, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late Floyd and Lena (Potter) Davis.
She was a 1948 graduate of Scio Central High School. On March 23, 1962, she married Milton Beacker, who survives. Ethel was a business woman and was a former owner of the Waldheim Hotel in Germania. She was also a homemaker, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, great-great-grandmother and friend, and will be missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Surviving in addition to her husband, Milton, are seven children, Terri (John) Handwerk, Williamsport, Thomas (Kandy) Baker, Clyde, Carl "Scott" (Nikki) Beacker, Germania, Robin Beacker, Germania, Barry (Linda) Beacker, Gaines, Brent Beacker, Germania, and Mark (Cindy) Beacker, Fort Myers, Fla.; 14 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and one on the way; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Thomas Davis, Winter Haven, Fla.; two sisters, Lois McLaughlin, Olean, N.Y. and Waneta Barnes, Phoenix, Ariz.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton, on Tuesday, Dec. 10, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a Memorial Service following at 12 p.m. Pastor Ed Siddle will officiate. A Private Graveside Service will follow at Yochum Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gale Hose Ambulance Association.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 7 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ETHEL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -