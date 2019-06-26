Ethel Newcomer Miller, 95, of Wellsville, N.Y., formerly of Ulysses, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. A graveside committal service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 29, in Yorks Corners Cemetery, Yorks Corners, N.Y. Friends may call at Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, Yorks Corners, N.Y. Saturday, June 29, from 10 a.m. – 12 noon, with services following at 12 noon. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 26 to July 3, 2019