EUGENE H LAMPMAN

Obituary

Eugene H. "Gene" Lampman, 71, of Odum, GA, formerly of Harrison Valley, died Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.
Friends called Tuesday, Feb. 26, from 2–4 p.m. and 7–9 p.m. at the Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, where funeral services were held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The Rev. David Brelo officiated. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery, Potter Brook. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Funeral Home
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Funeral Home Details
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019
