Eugene Selwood Jr.


1936 - 2020
Eugene Selwood Jr. Obituary
Eugene Selwood Jr., 83, of Germania, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at UPMC Cole, Coudersport.
Born Feb. 17, 1936, in Stroudsburg, he was a son of the late Eugene and Mary (Miller) Selwood Sr. He was Veteran, having served in the United States Army.
Eugene was employed by Owens Corning in Barrington, NJ for many years. He was a member of the Kettle Creek Deer Feeding Club and enjoyed hunting, canning different jams, and making sauerkraut and maple syrup.
Surviving are three sons, Billy (Cindy) Selwood, McDonough, NY, Kenneth (Betty) Selwood, Mullica Twp, NJ and Randy (Tammy) Selwood, Marlton, NJ; two daughters, Jeanette Malone, Haddon Twp, NJ and Christina Selwood, Galloway, NJ; nine grandchildren; and five great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Eugene was predeceased by his wife, Eleanor Selwood, in 2000.
Services will be held at the family's convenience. Memorial contributions may be made to Veteran's Affairs or to UPMC Cole Hospital.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Collins Chapel, Galeton.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Feb. 1 to Feb. 8, 2020
