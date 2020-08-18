1/
EUGENIA FULLER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EUGENIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Eugenia Fuller, 93, of Shinglehouse, passed away Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. A dedication service will be held prior to burial on Thursday Aug. 20, at noon with a viewing from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at the Bell Run Union Church in Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bell Run Union Church, 904 Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Aug. 18 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
11:00 - 11:45 AM
Bell Run Union Church
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Service
12:00 PM
Bell Run Union Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved