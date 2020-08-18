Eugenia Fuller, 93, of Shinglehouse, passed away Thursday Aug. 13, 2020. A dedication service will be held prior to burial on Thursday Aug. 20, at noon with a viewing from 11 to 11:45 a.m., at the Bell Run Union Church in Shinglehouse. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bell Run Union Church, 904 Taylor Brook Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.