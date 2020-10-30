Evelyn Hughes, 87, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Cogan House, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, after a long illness. Funeral services were held privately. Memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or to Grace Bible Independent Baptist Church, 392 Coon Crossing Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Evelyn's family has entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.nTo express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
or the funeral home's Facebook page.