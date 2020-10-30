1/
EVELYN HUGHES
Evelyn Hughes, 87, of Shinglehouse, formerly of Cogan House, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in the home of her daughter and son-in-law, after a long illness. Funeral services were held privately. Memorials may be made to Cole Memorial Home Health and Hospice, 102-108 South Main St., Coudersport, PA 16915 or to Grace Bible Independent Baptist Church, 392 Coon Crossing Road, Shinglehouse, PA 16748. Evelyn's family has entrusted her care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse.nTo express condolences, visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the funeral home's Facebook page.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
