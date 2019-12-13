|
Everett Glenn Wetzel, 93, of Rochester, N.Y., formerly of Millport and Olean, N.Y., passed away on his birthday, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, in the VA Medical Center, Canandaigua, N.Y. after a long illness.
There will be no public visitation. A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2020.
Glenn entrusted his care and cremation arrangements to Kevin J. Dusenbury, of the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 13 to Dec. 19, 2019