Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
FAY LONG BOOTH Obituary
Fay Long Booth, 97, of Coudersport, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9-11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Michael C. Reeves will officiate. Burial will be in Raymond Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA were incomplete at press time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019
