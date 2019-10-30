|
|
|
Fay Long Booth, 97, of Coudersport, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019 in UPMC Cole, Coudersport. Friends may call at Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, on Saturday, Nov. 2, from 9-11 a.m., with funeral services following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Michael C. Reeves will officiate. Burial will be in Raymond Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA were incomplete at press time. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 30 to Nov. 6, 2019