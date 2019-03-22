Faye Hauber Starks, 70, of Allegany, N.Y., formerly of Shinglehouse and Harrison Valley, died Saturday, March 3, 2019.
A Memorial Service will be held 11 a.m., Thursday, March 7, in Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y. CLS Kathie Timpano will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Wellsville. Memorials may be made to Hart Comfort House, 141 E. State St., Wellsville, NY 14895. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Mar. 22, 2019