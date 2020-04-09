Home

Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home
118 South Union St.
Shinglehouse, PA 16748
(814) 697-6570
Burial
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery :Private burial services
Coudersport, PA
FELECIA A. POTTER

FELECIA A. POTTER Obituary
Felecia A. Potter, 79, a lifelong resident of Coudersport, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020.
A private visitation for Felecia's family will be held in the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. Private burial services will be held in St. Eulalia Catholic Cemetery, Coudersport, on Friday, April 10, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Coudersport Public Library, 502 Park Avenue, Coudersport, PA 16915. Felecia's family has entrusted her care to Kevin J. Dusenbury, funeral director/owner of the Virgil l. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. For further information, to express condolences or share a fond memory of Felecia, visit virgillhowardfuneralhome.com or the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home Facebook page.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Apr. 9 to Apr. 16, 2020
