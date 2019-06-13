Floyd B. Spicer, Jr., 84, of Frostproof, Fla. and Corning, N.Y., died Tuesday, June 11, 2019.
Private funeral services will be held in the Mulholland-Crowell Funeral Home, Wellsville, N.Y.
Military Rites will be accorded by members of Morrison B. Hayes American Legion Post #702 in the funeral home.
Burial will be in Whitesville Rural Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to at www.stjude.org. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wellsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from June 13 to June 20, 2019