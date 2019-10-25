|
Francis J. Sylawa, 87, of Austin, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. Francis was born on Nov. 28, 1931, in Conshohocken, the son of the late John and Bertha (Prusinowski) Sylawa. A private memorial service and burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the , 823 Fillmore Avenue, Erie, PA 16506. Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home of Coudersport is in charge of arrangements. To share your fondest memories of Francis or to sign his guestbook, visit www.thomasfickinger.com
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 25 to Oct. 31, 2019