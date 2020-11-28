Franklin Deroy Owlett, 92 of Frostproof, Fla. took up his new address in heaven on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at Oaks At Avon, Avon Park, Highlands County, Fla.

Franklin was born Nov. 4, 1928 in Farmington Township, the son of Mark T. Owlett and Martha O. (Buck) Owlett. He married Marjorie A. (Mills) Owlett on Feb. 15, 1947 in Nelson, who took up her address in heaven on Feb. 4, 2001.

Surviving family members are, Elva (Peggy) Owlett Baker Maines, his loving, kind- hearted sister, who made sure he was happy playing cards, dominoes, sharing a meal or sitting around telling and listening to his stories. Also surviving are his son, Ford Deroy Owlett and friend Marcia Dunlap of Elmira, N.Y., his daughter, Diane M. (Ron) Pitts of Andover, N.Y. A special mention of his favorite niece, Pamela J. Mills Krise, who he always accused of cheating when they played cards or dominoes; plus Kathy Atkinson Mosher, a very special daughter-in-law; eight grandchildren, Nicole R. (Chuck) Koegel of Addison, N.Y., Janelle E. (Joe) DeVito of Rochester, N.Y., Dana M. Owlett of Addison, N.Y., Kim S. (John) Piasecki of Millerton, Bradley Deroy (Jessica) Owlett of Corning, N.Y., Rhonda Trumbul of Syracuse, N.Y., Kristy L. Pitts French of Andover, N.Y. and Michael P. and (Cara) Pitts of Andover, N.Y.; 21 great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Franklin was predeceased in death by his wife, Marjorie Avis Mills Owlett; daughter, Bonnie Lynn Owlett; son, Allen E. Owlett; daughter-in-law, Lucretia Demick Owlett; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Marian (Edwin) Mills and Helen (Wilbur) Hamblin, Shirley Baker and Raymond Maines.

Frank attended school at the one-room school house in Nelson until the eighth grade, where his teacher told him he'd never amount to anything, but Frank was out to prove him wrong. He was a very hard worker, at times holding three jobs at once. He worked the farms of Jim Hartley in Osceola, the Elkland Tannery, Corning Glass Works and many more odd jobs. He worked as a mechanic on Campbrook Road, where he built his home in 1959-1960 with the help of his brothers-in-law, father and father-in-law. He was a welder at Woodhull Raceway for many years, then in 1972 returned to Corning Glass, Inc. where he retired in 1992 with 50 years' service as a senior electrician. Franklin loved to camp, play Euchre, bowl, dance, and sing Karaoke. He resided at Camp Inn Resort, Frostproof, Fla. for 20 years with his friend, Beverley Cox. He was always making new friends and being the life of the party. He loved being the chauffeur on genealogy trips with his sisters Marian and Peggy, nieces Rieta and Pam and daughter Diane, plus anyone else we could get to tag along. One time he asked a man in a restaurant in Bossardville the quickest way to Mt. Zion Cemetery. The man never blinked and said, "Have someone shoot ya!"

We will be celebrating Franklin's life and his going home at the H.P. Smith & Son Funeral Home, 1607 Main St., Woodhull, N.Y. on Wednesday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m. with visitation immediately prior from 1 to 3 p.m. Franklin will be laid to rest at Nelson Cemetery, Nelson. Memorials donations are suggested for any worthy cause meaningful to the donor.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store