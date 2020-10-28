1/1
FREDERICK LLOYD WASHBURN
Frederick Lloyd Washburn, 75, of Celina, Tenn., passed away Oct. 9, 2020 at Vanderbilt Hospital, Nashville, Tenn.
Fred was born in Little Rock, Ark., and grew up in Shinglehouse. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Gertrude (Soules) and brother, Roy Washburn.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Diana; daughters, Elissa Washburn and Tena Wright; granddaughters, Bethany and Briana Wright; sisters, Sharon Kottwitz of Coudersport, Karen Brewer (Barry), of Coudersport, Cindy Cutier (Herb), of Coker, Ala. and Sandy Martin (Tom) of South Bend, Ind. There are many nieces, nephews and friends.
Fred was a Vietnam veteran and served in the U.S. Navy for nine years. He graduated from the University of South Florida and worked for many years as an electrical engineer and then as a real estate broker. In his down time, Fred enjoyed working with his hands, remodeling old houses and woodworking. He and Diana retired to their farm in Tennessee where he most recently spent his days on his tractor building a golf course on the farm. He was a voracious reader and also spent his down time kayaking and playing golf.
He will be missed by many and details on a gathering of life will follow soon.

Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
