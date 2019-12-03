Home

Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home
Frisco W. Short

Frisco W. Short Obituary
Colonel Frisco W. Short, 90, of Coudersport passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at Sweden Valley Manor.
In accordance with his wishes, Colonel Short will be interred, with military honors, in a private ceremony at Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. His family has entrusted the Thomas E. Fickinger Funeral Home, 210 N. East Street, Coudersport, with his arrangements.
To share your fondest memories of Colonel Short or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.thomasfickinger.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Dec. 3 to Dec. 9, 2019
