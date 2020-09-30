Gary Robert Fessenden, 79, a prominent businessman and lifelong resident of Roulette, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport. A life celebration will be held on a date and place to be announced. Burial will be in Lyman Cemetery, Roulette. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Roulette Volunteer Ambulance Association, PO Box 172, Roulette, PA 16746 or to the Roulette Volunteer Fire Department, PO Box 172, Roulette, PA 16746. Gary entrusted his care to the Virgil L. Howard Funeral Home, Shinglehouse. To express condolences or share a fond memory of Gary, please visit www.virgillhowardfuneralhome.com
