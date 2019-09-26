|
Gene A. Johnson, 61, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 25, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Memorials can be made to the Veteran's Memorial Home, Port Allegany. A celebration of life get together will be held at the VFW, Post 6391, Port Allegany, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019