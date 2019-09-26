Home

Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
VFW, Post 6391
Port Allegany, PA
View Map
GENE A. JOHNSON


1958 - 2019
GENE A. JOHNSON Obituary
Gene A. Johnson, 61, formerly of Port Allegany, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in UPMC Hamot, Erie.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept, 25, in the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany, where a funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Michael Culver, pastor of the First Baptist Church, Port Allegany, officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery, Port Allegany. Memorials can be made to the Veteran's Memorial Home, Port Allegany. A celebration of life get together will be held at the VFW, Post 6391, Port Allegany, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28. Condolences can be made @www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise on Sept. 26, 2019
