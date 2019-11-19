Home

POWERED BY

Services
Switzer Funeral Home
77 Willow St
Port Allegany, PA 16743
(814) 642-2363
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Eulalia's Catholic Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Eulalia's Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for GENEVIEVE WEISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GENEVIEVE M. WEISS

Send Flowers
GENEVIEVE M. WEISS Obituary
Genevieve M. Weiss, 105, of Coudersport passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Friends were received from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in St. Eulalia's Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Burial was in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GENEVIEVE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -