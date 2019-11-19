|
Genevieve M. Weiss, 105, of Coudersport passed away Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 in Sweden Valley Manor, Coudersport.
Friends were received from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in St. Eulalia's Catholic Church, where a Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Burial was in Sweden Hill Cemetery, Coudersport.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Switzer Funeral Home, Port Allegany. Condolences can be made at www.switzerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Potter Leader-Enterprise from Nov. 19 to Nov. 25, 2019